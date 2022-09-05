Dark Succession (previously published as The Marriage Contract)

The New York Times bestselling author of Wicked Beauty delivers a smoking hot series about the O'Malley family—wealthy, powerful, dangerous and seething with scandal, originally published as The Marriage Contract.



Teague O'Malley hates everything associated with his family's name. And when his father orders him to marry Callista Sheridan to create a "business" alliance, Teague's ready to cut ties once and for all. But then Teague actually meets Callista, sees the bruises on her neck and the trauma in her eyes and vows he will do everything in his power to avenge her.



Everyone knows the O'Malleys are dangerous. But Callie wasn't prepared for his brand of lethal grace and coiled power. His slightest touch scorches through her. But the closer they get, the more trouble they're in. Because Callie's keeping a dark secret—and what Teague doesn't know could get him killed.

