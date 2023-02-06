Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Stars in Your Eyes
Description
The National Book Award-winning author of Felix Ever After delivers a beautifully tender story of two grumpy/sunshine, fake-dating actors navigating their love story both on and offscreen—perfect for fans of Casey McQuiston and Tia Williams.
Logan Gray is the stereotypical bad boy of Hollywood—a talented but troubled actor who the public loves to hate. Mattie Cole is an up‑and‑coming golden boy, adored by all but plagued by insecurities.
When Mattie is cast as the love interest in Logan’s newest film, the two are persuaded into a fake‑dating scheme to bring positive publicity to the project. But as the two actors get to know their new characters, real feelings start to develop. And while both need the movie to be a success for their own reasons, neither thought opposites would really attract.
But as the public scrutiny intensifies and old wounds resurface, will they have the courage to chase their own happily ever after?
A heartfelt, hopeful, and nuanced story about identity, overcoming trauma, and finding the love everyone deserves.
Praise
“Felix is like the story itself—boldly empathic, hopeful, and full of love. This top-notch depiction of a messy, complicated, romantic young artist navigating the bumpy road to self-love and self-determination sticks its landing at every turn.”—Publishers Weekly, starred review, on Felix Ever After
“From its stunning cover art to the rich, messy, nuanced narrative at its heart, this is an unforgettable story of friendship, heartbreak, forgiveness, and self-discovery.”—ALA Booklist, starred review, on Felix Ever After
“An intricate love story for the ages.”—CNN Underscored on Felix Ever After
"A firecracker of a book from an author with a powerful point of view, Felix Ever After is refreshingly real."—Casey McQuiston, NYT bestselling author of Red, White & Royal Blue