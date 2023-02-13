Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2023.
Description
After an Allied victory that didn’t come nearly soon enough, Alix moves to Paris, ready to immerse herself in a new position as director of publicity for the yet-to-be-launched House of Dior. In the glamorous halls of the French fashion house, she can nearly forget everything she lost and the dangerous secret she carries. But when a figure from the war reappears and threatens to destroy her future, Alix realizes that only she can right the wrongs of the past …and finally find justice.
What's Inside
Praise
“Natasha Lester has done it again with this sumptuously written page-turner! Alix St. Pierre is everything that makes an admirable heroine – independent, plucky, and clever as the story spans from the fashionable world of Dior in Paris to the fascinating intrigue of international espionage in neutral Switzerland. The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre is a captivating novel that readers will absolutely adore.”—Madeline Martin, New York Times bestselling author of The Last Bookshop in London
“A remarkable novel… [that] is both daring and compelling. Lester weaves a spellbinding portrait of a woman who knows how to survive—and how to win. … The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre[is]a wonderfully human and utterly gripping work of historical fiction.”—Bookpage