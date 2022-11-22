Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Never Met a Duke Like You
Never Met a Duke Like You

by Amalie Howard

On Sale

Jul 18, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668628218

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / Victorian

Description

Clueless meets Bridgerton in this spicy historical romance retelling by USA Today bestselling author Amalie Howard: 

"Refreshing, steamy, and stocked with characters you don’t normally get to see in the genre—a must-read author."
—Jodi Picoult, #1 New York Times bestselling author

“Amalie Howard tells a story with self-assured style, wit, and energy . . . her writing sparkles!” —Lisa Kleypas, New York Times bestselling author

Lady Vesper Lyndhurst is beautiful, clever, and popular. Afforded every luxury as a duke’s daughter, she fills her days with friends, intrigues, and a self-professed knack for matchmaking. She may have sworn off love for herself, but she is rather excellent at arranging it. 

Faced with an insolvent estate, the Duke of Greydon has no choice but to return to England in a final attempt to revive his family’s fortunes. He’s been gone for years, happy to have escaped his mother and the petty circles of the ton. To his dismay, not much has changed, including the beautiful and vexing heiress next door.  

But when an accident of fate traps the friends-turned-enemies in an attic together, the explosive attraction between them becomes impossible to ignore and even harder to resist. They are total opposites and their lives don’t align in the slightest, but fate, the ultimate matchmaker, appears to have other plans . . . 

Praise

"Howard’s lyrical writing enlivens her bright, empathetic characters and her sharp eye on their class and cultural disparities only enhances their romance. Readers will be riveted."—Publishers Weekly on Always Be My Duchess

“Fabulous writing . . . such a delicious escape. Utterly delightful!”

Eloisa James, New York Times bestselling author, on Always Be My Duchess
"Refreshing, steamy, and stocked with characters you don’t normally get to see in the genre—a must-read author."—Jodi Picoult, #1 New York Times bestselling author, on Always Be My Duchess
"Amalie Howard tells a story with self-assured style, wit, and energy . . . her writing sparkles!"—Lisa Kleypas, #1 New York Times bestselling author
