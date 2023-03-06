Four Weddings and a Puppy

When her Olympic downhill dreams were crushed by an injury, Kendall Walsh retreated back to Pine Hollow to help her parents run the local ski resort—and watched from a distance as her childhood best friend took the winter sports world by storm. Now nearly a decade later, Brody James has suddenly retired and returned to Pine Hollow for his sister’s wedding, but he isn’t the same carefree daredevil Kendall remembers (and had a secret crush on as a teen).

Haunted by the recent death of his fiercest rival, and struggling to find his footing in a life after sports, Brody finds himself trailing after Kendall at the resort as eagerly as her golden retriever puppy. Kendall had promised herself she wasn’t going to bother with any romantic nonsense until she’d found her feet in her new role as the ski resort’s events coordinator, but Brody James has always been her kryptonite and maybe they both need to remember how to be a little more daring…