The House by the Creek

One woman must return home to face the past that left her forever changed in this novel about finding your place in the world, the importance of family, and discovering love when you least expect it, perfect for fans of Brenda Novak and Robyn Carr.



Morgan Jo Coyle has been trying to escape her past but when she receives a heart-breaking call from her mother, telling her that her Memaw Essie is on her deathbed, Morgan drops everything to go home to the small town of Brambleberry Creek and face her family—before it’s too late. Stepping through the door of the charming old farmhouse, Morgan is reminded of all the happy times she spent there baking cookies with memaw. It’s not long before her childhood sweetheart, Emmett Dawson, with his sparkling blue eyes and confident smile, comes to find her. Morgan can’t deny her attraction to him. But Emmett is now a successful lawyer, getting rich with his smart-talking in court.



The sprawling Kentucky countryside also brings memories of the fateful accident that changed Morgan’s world forever and drove her away from everything she loved. And it’s only when Morgan discovers an ink-stained letter written in her memaw’s distinctive hand that she finally starts to understand the truth behind that moment. Will the unravelling of a shocking family secret help Morgan to reunite her family and find love in Brambleberry Creek? Or will heartbreak see her leaving the rolling hills of Kentucky for good?