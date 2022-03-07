Sabrina Sol
Sabrina Sol is a chica who loves love. She writes romance stories featuring Latinas in search of their Happily Ever Afters. She lives in Southern California with her husband, three kids, two beagles, and one very lazy bulldog. Sabrina is also part of a larger, extended Mexican family whose members are NOT the source of inspiration for her characters. Or so she tells them.Read More
