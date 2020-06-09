Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Erica Ridley

Erica Ridley is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of historical romance novels. When not reading or writing romances, Erica can be found riding camels in Africa, zip-lining through rain forests in Costa Rica, or getting hopelessly lost in the middle of Budapest.

To find out more, visit:
EricaRidley.com
Twitter @EricaRidley
Facebook.com/EricaRidley
Instagram @/EricaRidley
Read More Arrow Icon

The Wild Wynchesters