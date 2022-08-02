Orders over $45 ship FREE

Archer's Voice
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Archer's Voice

by Mia Sheridan

Read by Kris Koscheski

Read by Emily Durante

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Digital original Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback
Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Digital original Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Aug 2, 2022

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668624029

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

Fall in love with this emotional New York Times bestselling romance between two tortured souls who find their chance at happiness in the most unexpected way.

I wanted to lose myself in the small town of Pelion, Maine. To forget everything I had left behind. The sound of rain. The blood. The coldness of a gun against my skin. For six months, each breath has been a reminder that I survived — and my dad didn’t. I’m almost safe again. But the moment I meet Archer Hale, my entire world tilts on its axis . . . and never rights itself again.

Until I trespass into his strange, silent, and isolated world, Archer communicates with no one. Yet in his whiskey-colored eyes, something intangible happens between us. There’s so much more to him than just his beauty, his presence, or the ways his hands communicate with me. On me. But this town is mired in secrets and betrayals, and Archer is the explosive center of it all.

So much passion. And so much hurt. But it’s only in Archer’s silence that we might just find what we need to heal . . . and live.

Includes an exclusive extended epilogue from Archer’s POV!
Named one of the “Top Romance Novels of All Time” by Goodreads!
A New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal bestseller!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less