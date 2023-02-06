Stars in Your Eyes

A heartfelt, hopeful, and nuanced story about identity, overcoming trauma, and finding the love everyone deserves.

Logan Gray is the stereotypical bad boy of Hollywood—a talented but troubled actor who the public loves to hate. Mattie Cole is an up‑and‑coming golden boy, adored by all but plagued by insecurities.When Mattie is cast as the love interest in Logan’s newest film, the two are persuaded into a fake‑dating scheme to bring positive publicity to the project. But as the two actors get to know their new characters, real feelings start to develop. And while both need the movie to be a success for their own reasons, neither thought opposites would really attract.But as the public scrutiny intensifies and old wounds resurface, will they have the courage to chase their own happily ever after?