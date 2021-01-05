Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Gal

You know the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy. Now, meet his cheerful, dancing friend: Tube GAL!
If using a battery:
- SPECIFICATIONS: 18-inch waving purple tube gal with fan in base to make her dance, wiggle, and shake (batteries not included)
- PERFECT GIFT: A hilarious, cheerful gift for every birthday, white elephant party, or holiday!
- INCLUDES MINI BOOK: Includes 32-page mini book exploring the origins and ethos of Tulip the Tube Gal and her totally tubular family
- MANY USES: Bring a little bit of joy to your desk, dorm room, or bedside table
- A rechargable Ni-MH battery is recommended for best performance and is a more cost-effective alternative to a common Alkaline (single-use) battery.
- If using an Alkaline battery, it must be NEW and preferably a PREMIUM brand.
- DO NOT use a Carbon-Zinc battery (often labeled "Heavy-Duty"). This type of battery cannot produce enough power to operate the motor.
- To get the most life out of the battery, use in intervals no greater than 5 to 10 minutes. Operating in this manner will yield approximately 45 minutes of use.
- If your tube guy begins to get stuck in a downward position, it is time to replace the battery or recharge if using a rechargeable battery.
- Input: AC 100-240V (50-60 Hz)
- Output: DC 9V (1A or 2A)
