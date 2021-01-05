Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Gal
RP Minis

You know the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy. Now, meet his cheerful, dancing friend: Tube GAL!
  • SPECIFICATIONS: 18-inch waving purple tube gal with fan in base to make her dance, wiggle, and shake (batteries not included)
  • PERFECT GIFT: A hilarious, cheerful gift for every birthday, white elephant party, or holiday!
  • INCLUDES MINI BOOK: Includes 32-page mini book exploring the origins and ethos of Tulip the Tube Gal and her totally tubular family
  • MANY USES: Bring a little bit of joy to your desk, dorm room, or bedside table
PLEASE NOTE: This product can be powered by a 9-volt battery or by a specific AC adapter. (Battery nor AC adapter included with purchase.) Please read and follow the instructions included in the box to ensure optimal performance.

If using a battery:
  • A rechargable Ni-MH battery is recommended for best performance and is a more cost-effective alternative to a common Alkaline (single-use) battery.
  • If using an Alkaline battery, it must be NEW and preferably a PREMIUM brand.
  • DO NOT use a Carbon-Zinc battery (often labeled "Heavy-Duty"). This type of battery cannot produce enough power to operate the motor.
  • To get the most life out of the battery, use in intervals no greater than 5 to 10 minutes. Operating in this manner will yield approximately 45 minutes of use.
  • If your tube guy begins to get stuck in a downward position, it is time to replace the battery or recharge if using a rechargeable battery.
If using an AC adapter, it must follow the below specifications:
  • Input: AC 100-240V (50-60 Hz)
  • Output: DC 9V (1A or 2A)

RP Minis