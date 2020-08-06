Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Quirky Gifts for Tots
Baby Elvis
Get out your blue suede shoes. It's time to rock n' roll!Smooth hair. Rough sideburns. Long jumpsuit. Short lei. Celebrate the King of Rock n'…
Baby KISS
Introduce your littlest rocker to the glamour and theatricality of KISS in this delightful book in the Baby Rocker board book series. Black-and-white face paint.…
Baby Bowie
Introduce your littlest rocker to the magic and creativity of David Bowie in this delightful book in the new Baby Rocker board book series.Shiny lightning…
Somewhere Over the Rainbow
A whimsical color concept board book that shares a some fun pop music history while teaching children all the colors of the rainbow.Preschoolers learning to…
My First Horoscope
Do you have a little Pisces, Taurus, Leo, or Sagittarius in your house? How do they fit within their zodiac sign? This is the first…
Lil' Army Soldier
Celebrate real-life heroes in the US Army with this early introduction board book series to the US military branches.The Mini Military series focuses on introducing…
Lil' Navy Sailor
Celebrate real-life heroes in the US Navy sailors with this early introduction board book series to the US military branches. The Mini Military series focuses…
Reads That Make Them Smile
Bedtime for Superheroes
Superheroes meet bedtime in this fun, entertaining, and sleepy time picture book for young kids fighting the bedtime routine. Being a superhero is hard work!…
Really Stupid Stories for Really Smart Kids
Laugh along with this big-hearted collection of ridiculous stories and playful puns -- perfect for fans of Rob Elliott and Jon Scieska.A collection of twenty…
Clueless: A Totally Classic Picture Book
This illustrated storybook captures the unforgettable fashions, vocabulary, and characters of the iconic 1995 film Clueless with an adorable kid-friendly adaptation about making friends.Cher and…
Let's Dance
For David Bowie fans young and old comes a very special picture book celebrating dancing and being joyful while paying homage to an iconic musical…
The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish
Playing off "The Wheels on the Bus," this nursery rhyme book from a founder of Drag Queen Story Hour is a fun, freewheeling celebration of…
Keepsakes for Kids to Savor
Sugar in Milk
A timely and timeless picture book about immigration, refugees, acceptance, and tolerance from a New York Times bestselling author.A young Parsi girl in modern times…
Jabberwocky
Get lost in this magical world full of beasts -- both familiar and fantastical -- with your children while reading and re-reading Jabberwocky year after…
Dark Hedges, Wizard Island, and Other Magical Places That Really Exist
From a lost city in the desert to a cave alight with thousands of glowworms, learn about some of the most unusual places on earth…
Nuestra América
Se celebran 30 latinas y latinos influyentes en la historia estadounidense con Nuestra América, una antología completamente ilustrada del Centro Latino Smithsonian. Nuestra América…
Fierce Heroines
This inclusive and diverse anthology gathers seventy-five empowering heroines -- perfect for pop culture fans of all ages.Whether it's anime, movies, video games, comics, books,…
Journals and Project Starters
Girls Who Build
Celebrate the can-do attitude of fierce girls who know how to wield a hammer, fire up a saw, and build everything from a bookshelf to…
Crayola: Create It Yourself
Inspire creativity with fifty-two seasonal arts and crafts activities from Crayola -- the number one name in color and classic DIY crafts for kids --…
Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different
Boys can be anything they want to be! This strikingly illustrated guided journal bucks gender stereotypes and gives middle-grade boys room to explore their creativity,…
The Junior Witch's Handbook
An empowering guide for young witches about the kinds of magic they can create for themselves every day.Intended for children between the ages of eight…
Just Feel
From the author of Just Breathe, Mallika Chopra, daughter of Deepak Chopra, comes a full-color guide empowering kids ages 8-12 to problem solve, harness inner…
Christmas-themed Treats
The Unicorns Who Saved Christmas
In this delightful and hilarious holiday picture book, can a troop of unicorns really save Christmas?It's Christmas Eve, and Santa's reindeer are sick with the…
Deck the Halls
'Tis the season to be jolly with this new, festive board book featuring a timeless, favorite Christmas carol.Deck the halls with boughs of holly and…
The Night Before Christmas
This bestselling beautifully illustrated edition of the classic Christmas poem about Santa Claus, sugarplums, and reindeer makes the perfect holiday gift for families. Clement C.…
The Colors of Christmas
Share the joy and magic of the Christmas season while teaching little ones about basic and festive colors! Red Santa hats, yellow bells, green fir…
God Is With Us
Little ones are sure to find comfort that God is always with them in this charming holiday-themed book in a brand-new series by bestselling author…
The ABCs of Christmas
Celebrate the Christmas holiday while learning your ABCs in this beautifully illustrated alphabet board book! Spread the joy of Christmas with this sparkly board book…
Guides for Little Learners
Bugs of the World
From moths and beetles to worms and spiders, this completely illustrated, fact-filled book features hundreds of creepy-crawlies for kids to discover and explore.This gorgeously illustrated…
Birds of the World
From owls and hawks to flamingos and toucans, this completely illustrated, fact-filled book features hundreds of avian wonders from all over the world for kids…
The Kid's Book of the Elements
A fun, fascinating, and amazingly photographic exploration of the periodic table, for curious kids who want to understand how atoms and elements make up everything…
A Child's Introduction to Ballet (Revised and Updated)
This enchanting introduction to the wonderful world of ballet has been updated to include a removable poster and access to 25 downloadable music tracks. Young…
A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky (Revised and Updated)
This charming exploration of the night sky -- featuring a star finder and glow-in-the-dark stickers -- which has more than a quarter of a million…