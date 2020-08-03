Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gifts That'll Put You Under Their Spell
Mystic Mondays: The Crystal Grid Deck
From the artist behind Mystic Mondays Tarot comes a one-of-a-kind keepsake crystal deck, featuring bold illustrations and essential, inspiring information on eighty popular stones.Use the…
Calming Magic
Conjure calm and summon serenity with Calming Magic, a soothing introduction to the healing energy of mystical practices, aromatherapy blends, crystal rituals, and more. Use…
Practical Magic
Practical Magic is a charmed introduction to the wonders of modern magic and mysticism, from crystals and astrology to chakras, dream interpretation, and, of course,…
Practical Magic
Find all the tools you need to enchant the everyday and harness the power of magic--through crystals, horoscopes, and herbal healing--with Practical Magic! This kit…
Practical Magic Notebooks
Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this charming set of 3 blank notebooks features enticing images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical…
Practical Magic Notecards
Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this set of exquisite notecards features charming images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical plants and…
The Junior Witch's Handbook
An empowering guide for young witches about the kinds of magic they can create for themselves every day.Intended for children between the ages of eight…
Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book
Modern soul seekers will discover the timeless ideal of truth and balance with the Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book, a beautiful keepsake…
Everyday Amenti
Connect to your intuition, expand your mind, and cultivate a heart "as light as a feather" with Everyday Amenti, a beautiful guided journal from the…
Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Deck
The Everyday Tarot Kit offers a fresh approach to Tarot, with a modern, beautifully illustrated deck, a helpful guide to the cards, and a beautiful…
Everyday Tarot
Using the methods of renowned reader Brigit Esselmont, Everyday Tarot blends mysticism with actionable self-help to create a method for building the life you want,…
Magical Meditations
Cultivate calm and creativity with Magical Meditations, a guided journal filled with prompts and rituals to inspire peace and mindful reflection. Soothing spells, restorative rituals,…
Give Big Magic in Tiny Boxes This Year
Dreams
Explore the magic of dream interpretation in this fully-illustrated, A-to-Z guide to the symbols and their meanings.From symbols of success and happiness -- like frogs,…
Crystals
Discover the power of crystals, from common stones to sacred rituals, in this enchantingly illustrated mini guidebook.Whether rose quartz, lapis lazuli, or amethyst, crystals are…
Tiny Palmistry
Read your future, add a mystical touch to your home, and learn the art of palm reading with Tiny Palmistry!This kit includes: Miniature porcelain palm…
Himalayan Mood Lamp
This mini Himalayan mood lamp is made from real salt and rotates through a rainbow of colors!While standard Himalayan salt lamps glow orange (or pink),…
Runes
Tap into ancient, magical wisdom and peek into your future with this set of beautiful glass rune stones. Drawing on ancient Norse traditions, but perfect…
Magic Crystal Ball
Find the answers you seek and see into your future! Bring a touch of magic to your office or home with the Magic Crystal Ball.…
Stone Stacking
Find peace and serenity through the mindful art of stone stacking. This calming desktop kit includes:9 hematite stonesBeechwood trayBag of sand32-page book on the art…
Mini Zoltar
Inspired by the all-knowing animatronic fortune teller, this authorized kit includes a one-of-a-kind, four-inch Zoltar that will read your fortune!This kit includes everyone's favorite fortune…
The Peaceful Lotus
Channel peace and practice mindfulness with this beautiful Lotus flower replica, which creates a tranquil, serene setting wherever it's placed.This kit includes: A simple pink…
Energize Any Self-Care Routine with a Touch of Magic
Ignite Your Light
Light up your life -- and your self -- with this joy-filled guide to beauty, healing, and personal energy that includes delicious recipes, immune-strengthening wellness…
Get Out of My Head
Calm your thoughts, navigate your stress, and understand your anxiety with this compact illustrated guide for overthinkers everywhere.Are you an overthinker? You're not alone! In…
Wellness Witch
Wellness Witch adds magic to your self-care practice, with sacred rituals, crystal spreads, aromatherapy blends, yoga sequences, and intention-setting spells. Filled with soothing rituals, healing…
The Cannabis Apothecary
With this essential guide from the "Martha Stewart of marijuana edibles"(New Yorker), learn how to buy, prepare, and safely use THC and CBD for maximum…