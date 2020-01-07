Cultivate calm and creativity with Magical Meditations, a guided journal filled with prompts and rituals to inspire peace and mindful reflection.

Soothing spells, restorative rituals, and mystical meditations inspire magical contemplation in this beautiful guided journal. Harness the power of intention with creativity-sparking prompts and enchanted illustrations as you write, draw, and dream up a life filled with peace, clarity, and magic.

This guided journal includes: