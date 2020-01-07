Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Magical Meditations
A Guided Journal for Peace, Clarity, and Creativity
Cultivate calm and creativity with Magical Meditations, a guided journal filled with prompts and rituals to inspire peace and mindful reflection.
Soothing spells, restorative rituals, and mystical meditations inspire magical contemplation in this beautiful guided journal. Harness the power of intention with creativity-sparking prompts and enchanted illustrations as you write, draw, and dream up a life filled with peace, clarity, and magic.
This guided journal includes:
- 30 prompts to inspire mindful reflection.
- 10 spells, rituals, and meditations to incorporate into your practice.
- An introduction to calming magic.
- Full-color illustrations throughout.
- Blank, lined, and uncoated pages for recording your own dreams, hopes, and magic.
