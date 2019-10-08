Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Junior Witch's Handbook

A Kid's Guide to White Magic, Spells, and Rituals

An empowering guide for young witches about the kinds of magic they can create for themselves every day.

Intended for children between the ages of eight and twelve, who are curious about the possibility of “something more” in their lives, this handbook focuses on three major areas of the witch’s life: friendship, personal fulfillment, and family. Each section includes spells, rituals, potions, and other useful information, such as tables about crystals, chakras, and herbs.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Adventure & Adventurers

On Sale: June 2nd 2020

Price: $13.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 120

ISBN-13: 9780762469307

