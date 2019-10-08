The Junior Witch's Handbook

An empowering guide for young witches about the kinds of magic they can create for themselves every day.



Intended for children between the ages of eight and twelve, who are curious about the possibility of “something more” in their lives, this handbook focuses on three major areas of the witch’s life: friendship, personal fulfillment, and family. Each section includes spells, rituals, potions, and other useful information, such as tables about crystals, chakras, and herbs.

