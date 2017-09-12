The Human Body

Discover cool facts about the human body with this fun, innovative 3D format!

How do bones and muscles work? What part of our brain helps us to see and hear? How does blood get from our heart to our other organs? Answers to these fascinating questions and more lay inside The Human Body: A Lens Book, an inspiring and creative illustrated book that promises to provide hours of fun and learning for kids. Use the three different color lenses in the book’s cover to make discoveries about all the systems of the body, including organs, the skeleton, the muscles, and more. You’ll never look at your body the same way again after learning all these curious facts about what makes us human.