Valentina Bonaguro

Valentina Bonaguro holds a publishing and journalism degree from the University of Verona and has worked as an editor and content manager for many publishers and communications firms in the Veneto region. As an editor and writer for Sassi Editore, she focuses on history, art, illustration, and travel. She lives near Leguzzano, Italy.



Denise Muir is a freelance translator with a degree in psychology from Scottish University. She is a member of the Italian Association of Translation and Interpreting and the International Association of Professional Translators and Interpreters. She divides her time between Scotland and Italy.