Practical Magic Notecards
20 Notecards and Envelopes
Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this set of exquisite notecards features charming images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical plants and herbs, to add a touch of the mystical to any correspondence.
This set includes:
- 20 full-color, matte-finish notecards.
- 20 full-color envelopes, printed on woodfree paper.
- Full-color keepsake box with magnetic closure.
