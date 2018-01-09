Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Practical Magic Notecards

20 Notecards and Envelopes

Illustrated by

Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this set of exquisite notecards features charming images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical plants and herbs, to add a touch of the mystical to any correspondence.

This set includes:

  • 20 full-color, matte-finish notecards.
  • 20 full-color envelopes, printed on woodfree paper.
  • Full-color keepsake box with magnetic closure.
Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: September 4th 2018

Price: $15.95 / $20.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780762464708

RP Studio
