Practical Magic
A Beginner's Guide to Crystals, Horoscopes, Psychics, and Spells

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Practical Magic is a charmed introduction to the wonders of modern magic and mysticism, from crystals and astrology to chakras, dream interpretation, and, of course, a few spells!


Focusing on three primary areas — healing, magic, and fortunetelling — this books provides the perfect primer for sophisticated dabblers, with inviting text and spell-binding illustrations. Clear introductions on trending topics, like herbal tonics and astrological charts, are paired with home remedies, hands-on instructions, and suggested rituals in a chic, stylish format that will capture the imaginations of good witches of all ages.

