Dogstrology
Unlock the Secrets of the Stars with Dogs
A delightfully quirky, cute, and funny guide to horoscopes told through adorable dog photographs.Read More
With the help of a collection of sweet and hilarious dog pictures, DOGSTROLOGY will unlock all the secrets of the stars that you need to know, including:
– Each of the signs at their best and worst (and the perfect pup to illustrate them)
– The common traits of each element and modality in the zodiac
– What do you and your “sister sign” have in common? Find out, with the perfect dog photo to complement it.
– And of course: the right dog for you, based on your star sign!
