Cinemastrology

Getting started is easy! All you need is a birthday and a passion for movies.

From contemporary comedies to Hollywood classics, from date movies to adrenaline fests,is your guide to the art of selecting viewing based on your astrological sign. Itincludes profiles of all the sun signs and offers an extensive list of movie recommendations for each, complete with descriptions, behind-the-scenes stories, and insight into the unique qualities of each sign, from Aries to Pisces. Sections covering the stars that light up the screen and sign-compatible suggestions based on the sign of your partner or film-viewing friend round out