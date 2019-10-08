Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stella Wonderly
Stella Wonderly is a film historian and longtime student of astrology. Her years of divining planetary forces, penning astrological articles, and absorbing a century of cinema earned her the title of “Celestial Cinemaven.” When not writing, she watches movies (and the skies) in the city of stars, Los Angeles, CA.Read More
By the Author
Cinemastrology
Picking your perfect flick can be an overwhelming experience. Well, fear not! Cinemastrology answers a question that has stumped even the most avid film buff…