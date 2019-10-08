Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Stella Wonderly

Stella Wonderly is a film historian and longtime student of astrology. Her years of divining planetary forces, penning astrological articles, and absorbing a century of cinema earned her the title of “Celestial Cinemaven.” When not writing, she watches movies (and the skies) in the city of stars, Los Angeles, CA.
