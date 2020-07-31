Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE ....
The Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Saves Christmas
In Flailing at Life, Toby the Tube Guy divulged his surprisingly poignant life advice. Now, fans can read along as Toby returns in his first…
Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Elf
He's holly. He's jolly. He's perfect for gifting or for adorning your mantle this Christmas. He's the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Elf! Box includes:A 17-inch…
A Very Merry Dunder Mifflin Christmas
Celebrate the holidays the Dunder Mifflin way with this one-of-a-kind Christmas-spectacular handbook filled with recipes, tips, and pranks inspired by one of the most popular…
Christmas in the Movies
Turner Classic Movies presents a bucket list of the best and most beloved holiday films of all time, complete with spirited commentary, behind-the-scenes stories, and…
The Unicorns Who Saved Christmas
In this delightful and hilarious holiday picture book, can a troop of unicorns really save Christmas?It's Christmas Eve, and Santa's reindeer are sick with the…
The Colors of Christmas
Share the joy and magic of the Christmas season while teaching little ones about basic and festive colors! Red Santa hats, yellow bells, green fir…
Deck the Halls
'Tis the season to be jolly with this new, festive board book featuring a timeless, favorite Christmas carol.Deck the halls with boughs of holly and…
The Story of Christmas
This beautiful, timeless board book introduces children to the Nativity Story and reminds us all of the true meaning of Christmas. A long time ago,…
The Night Before Christmas
This bestselling beautifully illustrated edition of the classic Christmas poem about Santa Claus, sugarplums, and reindeer makes the perfect holiday gift for families. Clement C.…
The Night Before Christmas Mini Puzzles
Clement C. Moore's timeless Christmas Eve poem comes to life with this mini puzzle set, featuring artwork from award-winning, renowned children's book illustrator, Christian Birmingham.…
Teeny-Tiny Tinsel Tree
Celebrate the holiday season and inspire Christmas nostalgia with this tiny tinsel tree!The box includes:A 4" aluminum tree A wind-up rotating color wheel spotlight to…
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Christmas Wreath and Wand Set
Celebrate Christmas in the Wizarding World with this light-up Hogwarts holiday wreath activated by Harry Potter's wand! Kit includes: 3" light-up Christmas wreath with Hogwarts…
Teeny-Tiny Nativity
Bring back the magic of the holiday season with this beautifully-illustrated wooden nativity set.In a unique package that transforms into a mini stable, this collectible…
Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Christmas Wooden Collectible Set
A collectible 10-piece wooden set based on the classic holiday special, A Charlie Brown Christmas. This collectible kit includes an illustrated 10-piece wooden set of…
Elf Talking Buddy-in-a-Box
Enjoy Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf in this one-of-a-kind "Buddy-in-a-Box" that says "Does someone need a hug?" Kit includes:Unique pop-up "Buddy in a Box"…
A Christmas Story Leg Lamp Kit
This miniature light-up leg lamp prop replica from A Christmas Story is the perfect "stocking stuffer"! Kit includes:3.5" tall replica of the movie's iconic Leg…
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit
We're simply meant to be . . . cross-stitching! Bring Tim Burton's creepy, merry tale to life with this all-in-one mini cross-stitch kit!Perfect for crafters…
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Magnet Set
Bring your favorite characters from the beloved animated classic to any magnetic surface with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Magnet Set!This kit includes:16 magnets…