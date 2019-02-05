The Colors of Christmas

Share the joy and magic of the Christmas season while teaching little ones about basic and festive colors!



Red Santa hats, yellow bells, green fir trees, purple bows on presents, and white snow men all abound this holiday season. Celebrate Christmas with your little one while teaching them festive and bright colors.



Featuring fun, retro-inspired illustrations by Jill Howarth and with thick, sturdy pages, The Colors of Christmas is a must-have to complete any holiday celebration with a baby or toddler year after year!