Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
WACKY WAVY FUN
Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Elf
He's holly. He's jolly. He's perfect for gifting or for adorning your mantle this Christmas. He's the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Elf! Box includes:A 17-inch…
Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy
The very first of its kind, this miniature Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy is the perfect desktop companion, tiny marketing tool, or hilarious gift!Finally, the…
The Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Saves Christmas
In Flailing at Life, Toby the Tube Guy divulged his surprisingly poignant life advice. Now, fans can read along as Toby returns in his first…
Flailing at Life
Tired of flailing at life? Let Toby the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy guide you on your path to happiness and success.You've seen him everywhere:…
Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Sticky Notes
Your to-do list just got a whole lot wackier! Liven up your notes at home or in the office with this fun set of sticky…
Feeling Wacky!
With vibrant illustrations, quotes from the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy, and plenty of space for writing your wacky (and not-so-wacky) thoughts, this journal is…