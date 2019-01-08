Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

It's Me, The Good Advice Cupcake!

Talking Figurine and Illustrated Book

by

Starring everyone’s favorite sassy cupcake, this fun kit includes a 3″ Good Advice Cupcake figurine that speaks 8 popular catchphrases and a 48-page flip book with an animated illustration.

Phrases include:
It’s me! The Good Advice Cupcake
I think you’re cute
I love you so much I could scream
Boy, bye
I’m here to let you know that it will all be okay
YAAAAAAAY!
I believe in you
Grab life by the balls and make life your b***h
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Internet & Social Media

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762468140

