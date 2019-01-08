Starring everyone’s favorite sassy cupcake, this fun kit includes a 3″ Good Advice Cupcake figurine that speaks 8 popular catchphrases and a 48-page flip book with an animated illustration.



Phrases include:

It’s me! The Good Advice Cupcake

I think you’re cute

I love you so much I could scream

Boy, bye

I’m here to let you know that it will all be okay

YAAAAAAAY!

I believe in you

Grab life by the balls and make life your b***h

