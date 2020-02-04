Feeling Wacky!

With vibrant illustrations, quotes from the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy, and plenty of space for writing your wacky (and not-so-wacky) thoughts, this journal is a fun addition to any desk or bedside table.

Whether you’re feeling motivated, happy, bent out of shape, or deflated like tube guy, let this journal inspire creativity and contemplation. With quirky quips and facts from Toby the Tube Guy, full-color illustrations by Gemma Correll throughout, and lined, blank, and grid-style pages, it’s as fun as it is practical.

Don’t feel like journaling? You can still enjoy the bonus flipbook-style illustrations in the bottom right corner of the journal — when the pages are turned rapidly, Toby appears to dance, wave, and flail just like the tube guys you know and love from the used car lot.