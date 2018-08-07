Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Matt Smiriglio
Matt Smiriglio is a freelance writer, avid sci-fi enthusiast, and #1 fan of Running Press Mini Kits. He lives in Philadelphia, PA.Read More
By the Author
UFO Cow Abduction
This out-of-this-world kit for sci-fi lovers is loaded with special effects! It includes: -3-inch diameter spaceship, equipped with a hinged cockpit dome from which a…