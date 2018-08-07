Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
UFO Cow Abduction
Beam Up Your Bovine (With Light and Sound!)
This out-of-this-world kit for sci-fi lovers is loaded with special effects! It includes: -3-inch diameter spaceship, equipped with a hinged cockpit dome from which a curious alien peers, and featuring multiple light and sound effects:
- By opening the cockpit dome and pressing the alien’s head, sound of spaceship engine plays, followed by eerie pre-abduction music. Six blue lights around the spaceship flash in rotation. Additionally, two bright LED lights beneath the ship glow, casting a beam of light in search of a specimen to abduct.
- When the spaceship is hovered in close proximity to the cow, a magnetically powered “abduction” occurs which simultaneously prompts new light and sound effects. Lights beneath the ship flash and music changes to a pulsating sound with intermittent cow mooing.
- When cow is abducted and alien head is pressed again, sound of the spaceship flying away plays, concluding your invasion and shutting off the spaceship.
-Miniature cow and faux grass mound -Transparent display stand to hover spaceship over cow when not invading the countryside -32-page book, The Cow Abduction Chronicles, featuring full-color illustrations
