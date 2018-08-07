Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

UFO Cow Abduction

UFO Cow Abduction

Beam Up Your Bovine (With Light and Sound!)

by

This out-of-this-world kit for sci-fi lovers is loaded with special effects! It includes: -3-inch diameter spaceship, equipped with a hinged cockpit dome from which a curious alien peers, and featuring multiple light and sound effects:

  • By opening the cockpit dome and pressing the alien’s head, sound of spaceship engine plays, followed by eerie pre-abduction music. Six blue lights around the spaceship flash in rotation. Additionally, two bright LED lights beneath the ship glow, casting a beam of light in search of a specimen to abduct.
  • When the spaceship is hovered in close proximity to the cow, a magnetically powered “abduction” occurs which simultaneously prompts new light and sound effects. Lights beneath the ship flash and music changes to a pulsating sound with intermittent cow mooing.
  • When cow is abducted and alien head is pressed again, sound of the spaceship flying away plays, concluding your invasion and shutting off the spaceship.

-Miniature cow and faux grass mound -Transparent display stand to hover spaceship over cow when not invading the countryside -32-page book, The Cow Abduction Chronicles, featuring full-color illustrations

Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Paranormal

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762493418

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews