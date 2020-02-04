I Am a F*cking Delight
I Am a F*cking Delight

A Good Advice Cupcake Guided Journal

by

by

by

RP Studio

Diary / ISBN-13: 9780762499243

USD: $15.95  /  CAD: $21.99

ON SALE: October 6th 2020

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

PAGE COUNT: 128

Put your thoughts, doodles, and big ideas to paper in this officially licensed guided journal — plus stickers! — inspired by everyone’s favorite badass cupcake.

Whether you need a boost of motivation or are ready to get serious about your hopes, dreams, and future, The Good Advice Cupcake is here to help you record everything you’re grateful for, all the ways you’re beautiful AF, what your amazing, sparkling future looks like, and how to tell your biggest fears to go the f*ck away. Also included is a page of sassy stickers to use or decorate how you see fit. Funny, sarcastic, and always optimistic, Cuppy wants YOU to believe in yourself, b*tch!

