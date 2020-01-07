Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sushi Cats Magnet Set
They're Magical!
Bring the magic of sushi cats to your fridge, office, or any magnetic surface with Sushi Cats Magnet Set.Read More
If you’re new to the wonderful world of sushi cats, we’re happy to formally introduce you to these mystical creatures. Sushi cats are an unusual life-form consisting of a cat on top of a portion of sushi rice. But make no mistake, these sushi cats are not for eating. This kit includes:
- 15 magnets featuring your favorite sushi cats including Nya-ta, Geronimo, Wa-sa-bi, Shake-boo, and more
- Mini book on the history of sushi cats and where to find them
