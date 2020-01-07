Sushi Cats Magnet Set

15 magnets featuring your favorite sushi cats including Nya-ta, Geronimo, Wa-sa-bi, Shake-boo, and more

Mini book on the history of sushi cats and where to find them



If you’re new to the wonderful world of sushi cats, we’re happy to formally introduce you to these mystical creatures. Sushi cats are an unusual life-form consisting of a cat on top of a portion of sushi rice. But make no mistake, these sushi cats are not for eating. This kit includes: