Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
I Cook in Color
Expand your recipe collection with dishes that focus on cross-cultural flavors, rainbows of vegetables, gem-toned desserts, and spice-forward twists from the author of the critically…
The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools
The ultimate reference book for home cooks, seasoned chefs, and everyone in between, The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools guides readers through the history, practical uses,…
Drinking with Chickens
It's drinks, it's chickens: It's the cocktail book you didn't know you needed! To add some extra happy to your happy hour , invite a…
Friendsgiving
Let Friends be your guide to hosting unforgettable year-round celebrations. This one-of-a-kind handbook is filled with recipes, entertaining tips, and group activities inspired by the…
The Bob Ross Cookbook
Cook craveable comfort food favorites and find joy in your kitchen's happy little accidents with this one-of-a-kind cookbook for Bob Ross fans and aspiring chefs…
Tequila Mockingbird
Pour yourself a drink and brush up on your literary knowledge with this clever guidebook that pairs cherished novels with both classic and cutting-edge cocktails.…
Gastronogeek
From Back to the Future to Superman, this cookbook combines gastronomy and geek culture with playful recipes from fifteen fandoms -- perfect for anyone looking…
Booze & Vinyl
The ultimate listening party guide, Booze and Vinyl shows you how to set the mood for 70 great records from the 1950s through the 2000s.…
Wine, Unfiltered
A friendly, charming, and beautifully illustrated introduction to the world of natural wine -- where to buy it, what it tastes like, how to share…
Unf*ckupable
Anyone -- even you -- can tackle the fifty new recipes in this irreverent anti-cookbook from the author of What the F*@# Should I Make…
Starting with Ingredients
From apples and zucchini to delicious meals, revolutionize your home cooking with this colorful, cheerful, and neatly organized edition of a kitchen classic. This reinvigorated,…
The Joys of Baking
Baking One's Way Through a Sweet Life, with Great RecipesCooking is a necessity-everyone needs to eat-but baking is different. No one needs a chocolaty cake…
Midwest Made
A Love Letter to America's Heartland, the Great Midwest When it comes to defining what we know as all-American baking, everything from Bundt cakes to…
How to Photograph Food
For amateurs and pros looking to add to their portfolios, How to Photograph Food makes food photography a piece of cake!How to Photograph Food is…