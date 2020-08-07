Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Very Merry Dunder Mifflin Christmas

Celebrate the holidays the Dunder Mifflin way with this one-of-a-kind Christmas-spectacular handbook filled with recipes, tips, and pranks inspired by one of the most popular…

The Office: Trivia Deck and Episode Guide

From hilarious characters to memorable moments, test your knowledge of The Office with this one-of-a-kind episode guide and trivia set based on the award-winning series.First…

The Office Poster Book

Decorate your home, office, or dorm room with this set of twelve hilarious posters -- plus a thirteenth bonus poster -- celebrating The Office and…

The Office

Fall in love all over again with Dunder Mifflin's staff in this fun tribute to The Office's most quirky and quotable moments. Fall in love…

The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary

Discover "The Office reboot fans never knew they needed" with this kid-friendly adaptation of everyone's favorite workplace comedy (Entertainment Weekly).Michael Scott is Line Leader at…

The Golden Girls: Trivia Deck and Episode Guide

From the hilarious characters to the most memorable moments, test your knowledge of The Golden Girls with this one-of-a-kind episode guide and trivia set based…

The Golden Girls: You Are My Golden Girl

Let your spouse, sister, mom, or best friend know, "you're my Golden Girl" with this charming DIY gift book, inspired by everyone's favorite foursome from…

The Golden Girls: A Guided Journal

Put your thoughts, dreams, ideas, and inspirations to paper in this one of a kind guided journal, a must-have for Golden Girls fans. Now fans…

The Golden Girls: Forever Golden

A deluxe boxed set of four hilarious yet heartwarming autobiographies from your favorite Golden Girls. Celebrate The Golden Girls with this handsome set, including four…

The Golden Girls: Magnet Set

Bring your favorite foursome to your fridge, office, or any magnetic surface with The Golden Girls: Magnet Set! The Golden Girls follows the irreverent stories…

Friends: A to Z Guide and Trivia Deck

Test your expertise on Friends -- all of the characters, food, Central Perk, quotable lines, funny moments, and awkward situations -- with this one-of-a-kind trivia…

Friendsgiving

Let Friends be your guide to hosting unforgettable year-round celebrations. This one-of-a-kind handbook is filled with recipes, entertaining tips, and group activities inspired by the…

Friends: Central Perk Light-Up Sign

Bring the warmth and fun of Central Perk to your home or office with this special light-up version of the iconic coffee shop sign from…

Friends: The One About You

Let your best buds know that you'll be there for them with this DIY gift book inspired by the gang from Friends: Rachel, Ross, Joey,…

Parks and Recreation

Enjoy a portable piece of Pawnee with this adorable mini book of wit and wisdom, packed with hilarious quotes, dozens of photos, and your favorite…

Parks and Recreation: You Perfect Sunflower

Let your spouse, sister, mom, or best friend know she's a perfect sunflower with this charming DIY gift book, inspired by everyone's favorite friendships from…

Love Is All Around

A fun and inspirational homage to The Mary Tyler Moore Show -- now 50 years after its debut -- with "life lessons" on how Mary…

Little Miss Little Compton

Comedian and actress Arden Myrin delivers a hilarious and heartfelt memoir about navigating adulthood and her rise on the comedy scene despite an unconventional upbringing.Arden…

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Slay the Year

Get organized and tackle your own Big Bads with this planner, brimming with Buffy the Vampire Slayer inspo and insight. Start the undated planner whenever…

Fierce Heroines

This inclusive and diverse anthology gathers seventy-five empowering heroines -- perfect for pop culture fans of all ages.Whether it's anime, movies, video games, comics, books,…

Rick and Morty: Talking Pickle Rick

Pickle Rick is back! Bring your favorite Adult Swim Rick and Morty character home with this talking collectible figure of Rick Sanchez's pickle alter ego.…

Bob's Burgers Talking Burger Button

Hear the greatest lines from Bob, Linda, and the entire Belcher family with the one and only Bob's Burgers Talking Burger Button. Kit includes: Â·…

Star Trek Starships Coaster Book

Pay tribute to some of the most iconic ships in Star Trek history with this deluxe coaster book featuring six 3-1/2" x 3-1/2" wooden coasters.…