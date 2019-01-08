Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Star Trek Starships Coaster Book

Star Trek Starships Coaster Book

Set of 6 Collectible Coasters

Pay tribute to some of the most iconic ships in Star Trek history with this deluxe coaster book featuring six 3-1/2″ x 3-1/2″ wooden coasters.

This one-of-a-kind gift book features some of the most iconic ships in Star Trek history, plus a set of six deluxe 3-1/2″ x 3-1/2″ wooden coasters. Each smartly designed spread is devoted to a different ship, with a set of embedded coasters that are magnetic, giving them dual purpose for both functionality and décor. A perfect gift for Star Trek fans and collectors, the six coasters include:

  • U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701
  • U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D
  • Romulan Bird-of-Prey, 23rd century
  • Klingon Bird-of-Prey, 23rd and 24th centuries
  • U.S.S. Defiant NX-74205
  • Borg Cube

TM & © 2019 CBS Studios Inc. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Celebrity & Popular Culture

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Price: $25 / $32.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 10

ISBN-13: 9780762494415

RP Studio
