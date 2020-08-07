Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
COLOR THEIR WORLD
Crayola: Create It Yourself
Inspire creativity with fifty-two seasonal arts and crafts activities from Crayola -- the number one name in color and classic DIY crafts for kids --…
Crayola: You Color My World
Embrace your creativity and spread joy with this charming DIY gift book, featuring fill-in-the-blank prompts inspired by the colors of Crayola. Pairing forty-six prompts with…
CREATE HAPPY ACCIDENTS
Bob Ross: A Happy Little Creativity Journal
This interactive journal inspired by Bob Ross will spark the imagination with a series of creative prompts for sketching, writing, mindfulness, and goal-setting; motivational quotes;…
Bob Ross by the Numbers
Discover the joy of painting, just like Bob Ross himself, with this one-of-a-kind mini art set! Kit includes: Three pre-printed canvases with numbered sections --…
Flower School
Create the flower arrangements of your dreams to keep at home, take to the office, or display on any special occasion using the simple tips…
The Joy of Watercolor
Enjoy the meditative art of watercolor with simple supplies, forty colorful illustrated lessons, and easy step-by-step instructions!For a soothing boost of creativity and whimsy, try…
By Hand
Learn the beauty and joy of modern lettering with By Hand, a thoughtful collection of projects and lessons to bring unique, handmade designs into your…
Vintage Typewriter Journal
Channel your inner writer with this stylish, mid-century-inspired typewriter journal. Writers, book lovers, and creatives of all sorts can record their brilliant thoughts and…
ART LOVE
Art Hiding in New York
Uncover the masterworks of modern art hidden across New York City in this charmingly illustrated exploration of one of the world's greatest artistic treasure troves.…
The Louvre: All the Paintings
A historic publishing event! For the first time ever, all 3,022 paintings from the world's most popular museum are collected into a striking, slipcased book…
Florence
A magnificent, never-before-published collection of every painting and fresco on display in the Uffizi, the Galleria Palatina of the Pitti Palace, the Accademia, and the…