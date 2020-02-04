Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bob Ross: A Happy Little Creativity Journal

by

This interactive journal inspired by Bob Ross will spark the imagination with a series of creative prompts for sketching, writing, mindfulness, and goal-setting; motivational quotes; and Ross’s signature landscape artwork throughout.

This journal features:

  • Bob Ross-inspired prompts to stimulate the creativity of artists and anyone with a creative bent. The interactive elements include ideas for sketching, writing, activities, mindful practices, and dream-scaping.
  • Motivational quotes.
  • Full-color artwork spotted throughout.
  • Distinctive flocked cover, giving Bob Ross’s signature hairstyle a tactile feel.
  • Full-color illustrated hardcover binding with rounded corners throughout.
  • Lined and blank interior pages, printed on woodfree paper.
Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: September 29th 2020

Price: $14.95 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762471720

RP Studio
Hardcover
What's Inside

