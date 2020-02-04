Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bob Ross: A Happy Little Creativity Journal
This interactive journal inspired by Bob Ross will spark the imagination with a series of creative prompts for sketching, writing, mindfulness, and goal-setting; motivational quotes; and Ross’s signature landscape artwork throughout.
This journal features:
- Bob Ross-inspired prompts to stimulate the creativity of artists and anyone with a creative bent. The interactive elements include ideas for sketching, writing, activities, mindful practices, and dream-scaping.
- Motivational quotes.
- Full-color artwork spotted throughout.
- Distinctive flocked cover, giving Bob Ross’s signature hairstyle a tactile feel.
- Full-color illustrated hardcover binding with rounded corners throughout.
- Lined and blank interior pages, printed on woodfree paper.
Hardcover
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use