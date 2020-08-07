Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Elf
He's holly. He's jolly. He's perfect for gifting or for adorning your mantle this Christmas. He's the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Elf! Box includes:A 17-inch…
The Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Saves Christmas
In Flailing at Life, Toby the Tube Guy divulged his surprisingly poignant life advice. Now, fans can read along as Toby returns in his first…
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit
We're simply meant to be . . . cross-stitching! Bring Tim Burton's creepy, merry tale to life with this all-in-one mini cross-stitch kit!Perfect for crafters…
Little Book of Video Games
Revisit your favorites, find something new, or play your way through this light-hearted guide to the most celebrated and iconic arcade, console, and computer games…
Bob Ross: Happy Little Magnets
Spread the inspirational artwork and words of wisdom of Bob Ross with this colorful, one-of-a-kind magnet collection. Set includes: Fifteen original magnets featuring Bob Ross…
Gastronogeek
From Back to the Future to Superman, this cookbook combines gastronomy and geek culture with playful recipes from fifteen fandoms -- perfect for anyone looking…
Back to the Future: Magnetic Hoverboard
Great Scott -- a magnetic version of the hoverboard from the Back to the Future films! This collectible set includes: Mini magnetic hoverboard Mini sneakers…
Jaws
Celebrate the forty-fifth anniversary of the classic summer blockbuster with this official Jaws miniature collectible!We're going to need a bigger boat -- and desk --…
Sushi Cats Magnet Set
Bring the magic of sushi cats to your fridge, office, or any magnetic surface with Sushi Cats Magnet Set.If you're new to the wonderful world…
Once Upon a Sushi Cat
An all-at-once charming and delightful book on the world of sushi cats.If you're new to the wonderful world of sushi cats, we're happy to formally…
Gudetama: The Talking Lazy Egg
For fans of Gudetama, this adorable talking figurine is the perfect addition to any desktop.Meet Gudetama -- everyone's favorite lazy egg with the can't-be-bothered attitude.…
Aggretsuko Figurine and Illustrated Book
Time to rage with this unique miniature Retsuko figurine based on the hit Netflix show!From terrible commutes to harsh deadlines, unsympathetic bosses and the struggles…
Mitchiri Neko: Magnetic Cats
An official collectible perfect for fans of "Mitchiri Neko March" and the adorable anime on Crunchyroll!Fall in love with the playful, happy-go-lucky attitude of Mitchiri…
Exploding Kittens: A Field Guide to Unusual Cats
With inspiration from the #1 bestselling card game, this hilarious one-of-a-kind field guide features forty of the most frequently encountered cats from the Exploding Kittens…
Exploding Kittens: Talking Button
Exploding Kittens, the highly strategic kitty-powered version of Russian roulette and best-selling card game, is now a first-of-its-kind talking button. Kit includes:Exploding Kittens talking button…
Exploding Kittens Sticky Notes
Level up your stationery game at home or the office with this handy set of sticky notes -- plus a bonus card! -- perfect for…
Exploding Kittens: A Journal
Put your thoughts and ideas to paper in this one-of-a-kind hardbound journal -- plus a bonus card! -- for fans of the #1 bestselling card…
Crayola: You Color My World
Embrace your creativity and spread joy with this charming DIY gift book, featuring fill-in-the-blank prompts inspired by the colors of Crayola. Pairing forty-six prompts with…
Crayola Enamel Pin Set
Color your world and display your love for Crayola on your backpack or jacket with this exclusive enamel pin set!You don't have to be a…
Wonder Woman: You're Amazing!
Tell your favorite fierce female all the ways she's the best with this DIY gift book inspired by Wonder Woman. Whether she's your mom, sister,…
Justice League: Morphing Magnet Set
The greatest super heroes of the DC Comics universe -- Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Cyborg, Aquaman, and Green Lantern -- come to life…