25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

Wonder Woman: You're Amazing!
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Wonder Woman: You're Amazing!

A Fill-In Book

by Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc.

Regular Price $12

Regular Price $16 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $12

Regular Price $16 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 2, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 2, 2019

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762467105

Genre

Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Superheroes / Superheroes (see Also Fiction / Superheroes)

Description

Tell your favorite fierce female all the ways she’s the best with this DIY gift book inspired by Wonder Woman.
Whether she’s your mom, sister, wife, daughter, grandmom, or best friend, we all have amazing women in our lives who embody the qualities of the world’s greatest female super hero. Tell her all the ways with this book. Once you fill in the prompts, it becomes a personalized gift full of sweet, sentimental, or silly expressions of appreciation. It’s up to you!
This beautiful book features full-color Wonder Woman artwork throughout.

Take a look inside!