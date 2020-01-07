Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Harry Potter: Spell Deck and Interactive Book

by

From Patronus-casting to the cursed Avada Kedavra, this spell deck and book set is your guide to the magic of the world of Harry Potter.

Includes:

  • 40 full-color printed cards profiling spells, charms, curses, and jinxes from the wizarding world, complete with descriptions, uses, and behind-the-scenes details of movie magic.
  • 88-page interactive book featuring spell-related activities, quotes, and full-color illustrations and photos throughout.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: September 29th 2020

Price: $20 / $26 (CAD)

Page Count: 88

ISBN-13: 9780762470716

RP Studio
Kit
What's Inside

Reader Reviews