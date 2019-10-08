Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Exploding Kittens Sticky Notes
488 Notes Featuring Tacocat, Avocato, Royale with Fleas, and More
Level up your stationery game at home or the office with this handy set of sticky notes — plus a bonus card! — perfect for fans of the #1 best-selling card game, Exploding Kittens.
Now fans of Exploding Kittens have another way to enjoy their favorite card game — with sticky notes! Use these fun stick-it notes to jot down quick reminders and lists or even use as a makeshift bookmark.
This deluxe set includes one list pad, three notepads, and four flag pads emblazoned with art from Exploding Kittens and the illustrator behind The Oatmeal, for a total of 488 stickies. Also included is an exclusive bonus card for an unfair advantage at the Exploding Kittens card game. Your to-do list just got a lot more exciting.
