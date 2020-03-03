Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Office: Trivia Deck and Episode Guide

The Office: Trivia Deck and Episode Guide

by

Test your expertise of The Office — from the hilarious characters to the most memorable moments — with this one-of-a-kind episode guide and trivia set based on the award-winning series.

First take a walk down memory lane with your favorite staff at Dunder Mifflin as you brush up on your knowledge with the 88-page episode guide, including brief summaries of all 201 episodes.

Next gather your closest friends for a lightning round of trivia with a deck of 50 cards and 200 questions. Categories include:

  • All About Michael
  • Schrute Smarts
  • Office Adventures
  • PB & J

Store the episode guide and trivia deck together in the handsome magnetic closure box.

Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Trivia

On Sale: September 29th 2020

Price: $18 / $23 (CAD)

Page Count: 88

ISBN-13: 9780762471737

RP Studio
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews