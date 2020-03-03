The Office: Trivia Deck and Episode Guide

Test your expertise of The Office — from the hilarious characters to the most memorable moments — with this one-of-a-kind episode guide and trivia set based on the award-winning series.

First take a walk down memory lane with your favorite staff at Dunder Mifflin as you brush up on your knowledge with the 88-page episode guide, including brief summaries of all 201 episodes.

Next gather your closest friends for a lightning round of trivia with a deck of 50 cards and 200 questions. Categories include:

All About Michael

Schrute Smarts

Office Adventures

PB & J

Store the episode guide and trivia deck together in the handsome magnetic closure box.