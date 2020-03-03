Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Office: Trivia Deck and Episode Guide
Test your expertise of The Office — from the hilarious characters to the most memorable moments — with this one-of-a-kind episode guide and trivia set based on the award-winning series.
First take a walk down memory lane with your favorite staff at Dunder Mifflin as you brush up on your knowledge with the 88-page episode guide, including brief summaries of all 201 episodes.
Next gather your closest friends for a lightning round of trivia with a deck of 50 cards and 200 questions. Categories include:
- All About Michael
- Schrute Smarts
- Office Adventures
- PB & J
Store the episode guide and trivia deck together in the handsome magnetic closure box.
