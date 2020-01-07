Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Office: Talking Button
Pay tribute to The Office with this one-of-a-kind talking button in the shape of a stapler in gelatin.Read More
Fans of the award-winning comedy series The Office will love this fun kit featuring a button that pays tribute to everyone’s favorite stapler-in-gelatin prank. Kit includes:
- A translucent button of a stapler in gelatin, playing signature phrases from the show
- Mini book with trivia questions, quotes, and photos
