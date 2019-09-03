Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Parks and Recreation: You Perfect Sunflower
A Fill-In Book
Let your spouse, sister, mom, or best friend know she’s a perfect sunflower with this charming DIY gift book, inspired by everyone’s favorite friendships from Parks and Recreation.Whether your recipient is an Ann or a Leslie, this book is the best way to let your friend know how you feel about her. Once you fill in the prompts, it becomes a personalized gift full of funny, memorable, and sweet expressions of appreciation that your loved one will cherish for years to come. This book features full-color photography from Parks and Recreation throughout.
