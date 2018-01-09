Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Practical Magic Notebooks

Set of 3 Blank Notebooks

Illustrated by

Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this charming set of 3 blank notebooks features enticing images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical plants and herbs, to infuse scheduling with a touch of the mystical.

This set includes:
  • 3 blank saddle-stitched notebooks, each 48 pages, with distinctive watercolor covers.
  • A metallic gold belly band.

    Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

    On Sale: October 9th 2018

    Price: $12.95 / $16.95 (CAD)

    Page Count: 48

    ISBN-13: 9780762464722

    RP Studio
    Request Desk/Exam Copy