David Bowie

David Bowie (1947-2016) was an English singer, songwriter, and actor. He was a figure in popular music for more than five decades and widely regarded by critics and musicians as an innovator. During his lifetime, his record sales, estimated to 140 million worldwide, made him one of the world’s best-selling music artists. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.





Hannah Marks is a self-taught illustrator and designer. She was born in Derbyshire in the heart of middle England, and now lives in a village just outside of London with her husband and three children. She worked as a graphic designer before moving into illustration in 2012, and works digitally in Photoshop utilizing patterns and textures to add an organic feel to her art.