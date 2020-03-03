Lil' Navy Sailor

Celebrate real-life heroes in the US Navy sailors with this early introduction board book series to the US military branches.



The Mini Military series focuses on introducing young readers to the various branches of the US military. Lil’ Navy Sailor highlights what it’s like to be part of this special force, focusing on uniforms, radar tracking devices, and other special items, and introducing toddlers to military vehicles.



Perfect for military families, those with veterans in their family, or for anyone looking to expose their youngest readers to parts of American society, this book and the series is sure to inspire and celebrate our brave service men and women.



