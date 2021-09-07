Cher Ami
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Cher Ami

Based on the World War I Legend of the Fearless Pigeon

by Mélisande Potter

Illustrated by Giselle Potter

Christy Ottaviano Books

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316335348

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: May 31st 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / History / Military & Wars

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
An inspiring picture book that explores the true story of Cher Ami: a heroic messenger pigeon who saved the lives of soldiers during World War I. 

In October 1918, during World War I, nearly seven hundred American soldiers were trapped behind enemy lines with no prospect of rescue. Allied troops did not have access to their location, and every attempt at communication provoked more casualties. Their only hope—to dispatch a trained messenger pigeon to reach help miles away. 

This unforgettable story celebrates courage and determination in its most vulnerable form. Cher Ami was shot down during her mission yet managed to save many lives, proving her fearless flight was a remarkable one.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews