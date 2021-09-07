Mélisande Potter

Mélisande and Giselle Potter are a mother-and-daughter team who have created numerous books individually, but Cher Ami marks their first collaboration. Mélisande is the illustrator of Pizza for the Queen by Nancy Castaldo. In London where Mélisande lives, a perky little pigeon often perches on her thumb to eat scone crumbs at teatime. Her attachment to this friendly bird led to a curiosity about pigeons and the discovery of Cher Ami’s story. Giselle has illustrated over thirty books, including The Boy Who Loved Words, a Parents’ Choice Gold Award winner. Giselle lives in the Hudson Valley with her family and their recently adopted dog, Lottie, who was found in the woods. Giselle isn’t sure if they saved Lottie or if Lottie saved them, with her sweet, loving nature. She invites you to visit her at gisellepotter.com.