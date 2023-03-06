Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Attacked!

Pearl Harbor and the Day War Came to America

by Marc Favreau

Hardcover
On Sale

Nov 14, 2023

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316592079

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / History / Military & Wars

Description

The true story of Pearl Harbor as you’ve never read it before—action-packed, informative, and told through the eyes of a diverse group of people who experienced the terror of the unprecedented attack firsthand.

A single day changed the course of history: December 7, 1941. Nobody in America knew Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor was coming. Nobody was prepared for the aftermath. It became a defining moment from which the country never truly recovered.

Perfect for fans of Steve Sheinkin and Deborah Heiligman, this unflinching narrative puts readers on the ground in Pearl Harbor through the stories of real people who experienced the attack and its aftereffects. It alternates between the sweeping views and fateful decisions of leaders such as FDR and on-the-ground accounts from soldiers and sailors of all backgrounds as well as an array of other unique participants and observers. Attacked! sheds new, compelling light onto a history we think we know, what it means to be American, and the enduring lessons from an event we never saw coming.

